Multi-platinum Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has overnight released his highly anticipated new 21-track second solo studio album Top featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne on his own Never Broke Again imprint and Atlantic Records (Warner Music Group).

The 58-minute release also features a range of producers working on the extended project including TayTayMadeIt, Julia Lewis, Yung Lan, India Got Them Beats, Drum Dummie, WassamWop, Cássio and the album itself reached number one on Apple Music based on pre-orders alone late last month.

Snoop appears on the short final track “Callin” with NBA YoungBoy which also served as the albums third single release, with this track finishing the release on a high – watch below.

The ever consistent YoungBoy Never Broke Again has maintained a prolific work output since entering into the music world back in 2015, only aided by signing with Atlantic in mid-2017 which quickly resulted in his mixtape music charting as well a string of multi-platinum selling singles throughout his late teens. Having worked with a who’s who of currently hot artists including the Migos, Da Baby, Future, Rich The Kid, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, YG, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lil Yatchy, Juice Wrld (RIP), Moneybagg Yo amongst a wealth of others, the future does seem very bright for YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Stream his new album below.