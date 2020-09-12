KSOO and his Father Arrested for Drive-By Shooting that Left Another Dead

Florida rapper KSOO (21) was arrested alongside his father (49) after being charged with the murder of another rapper named Lilbuck.

KSOO, whose real name is Hakeem and Abdul Robinson, were eyed by an off-duty cop on January 15th as they participated in a drive-by. In response, the officer pursued the vehicles that he saw popping off until they crashed and took off. It is alleged that KSOO’s dad actually drove him to the spot where Lilbuck aka Charles McCormick would be.

The officer further noted the father and son team also broke into someone’s home, held the homeowner hostage and stole clothes so that they could switch up their identities.

KSOO has been hit with second-degree murder charged and his father was hit with a accessory after the fact, a capital felony charge.

Fans were in disbelief!

Ksoo got arrested for murdering someone w his dad??? — #BLM Trap Nerds (@SteelyXan) September 13, 2020

It was also noted that last year, his album cover featured photographs of murder victims.