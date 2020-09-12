We just cant catch a break, can’t we.

The release date for Nia DaCosta Candyman has been pushed back again. The movie was supposed to release in June of this year and was pushed back again to mid-October due to COVID-19. Now the date has been pushed until 2021.

Industry executives are assessing a new release date for the film. However, there is a sense of uncertainty in the industry as some markets across the country are opening up. However, it is unknown when the country’s two biggest markets, New York and Los Angeles, will open their theaters. Candyman is planned to be released exclusively in theatres, not PVOD or a theatrical day-and-date release.

DaCosta’s Candyman will debut nearly 30 years after the original film. It has been billed as a “spiritual sequel” that takes place in a gentrified Chicago. Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd as the main antagonist.