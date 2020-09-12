Snoop Dogg and Damian Lillard, a.k.a. Dame Dolla, recently teamed with songwriter Derrick Milano up for their Kobe Bryant tribute track “Kobe.” The song had landed on the NBA 2K21 soundtrack that released earlier this month. Now, the song is available on all streaming platforms.

Dame raps about what Kobe meant to him not only in the NBA but growing up as well. “Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi/Still remember where I was standing after the three-peat/Fro was lined up yelling, ‘Kobe’ but playing pee-wee,” Dame raps.

Snoop, a proclaimed die-hard Laker fan, then gives his props to the Lakers legend. “Purple and gold, Laker legend/Stone-cold, ain’t no question/Five-time champion, the eighth wonder raining on them/Take cover, switched up and changed numbers/Many tried him, but came up short/24 king of the court.”

Prior to releasing the track, Lillard took to IG to pay homage to Kobe and his daughter Gianna and the eight others that were on the helicopter. “The response to my Kobe tribute track I did for #NBA2K21 has been so positive,” he wrote. “I just wanted to create something to pay proper tribute to someone that had a tremendous impact on me. Lots of y’all have been asking me to put it on streaming services. The wait is over.”