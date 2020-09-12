Sony To Reveal More Information About PlayStation 5 On September 16th

Sony To Reveal More Information About PlayStation 5 On September 16th

After getting upstaged by Microsoft last week, Sony is ready to reveal more info on the PlayStation 5.

Sony is holding a special PlayStation 5 event next week. The company will broadcast a 40-minute “digital showcase” on Wednesday, September 16th that will include updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners

According to PlayStation Blog, this showcase will “feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

Advertisement

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

It’s all likely that during the event, we will finally get a release date and pricing for the Playstation 5.

Microsoft has already revealed that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be released on November 10, 2020, at $499 and $299, respectively.



Sony opened up pre-registration for PS5 preorders last month, but the company still hasn’t shared date for official preorders or pricing and release date information.

With both Sony and Microsoft releasing new systems in November, it’s time for Sony to show us what they got considering Microsoft has already shown their hand.