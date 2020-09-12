SOURCE SPORTS: Marcus Smart’s Game Saving Block Help The Celtics Hold Off The Raptors In a Classic Game 7

Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors didn’t disappoint.

The Celtics beat the Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. The game was pretty much decided by a great defensive play by Marcus Smart.

The Celtics were protecting a 2-point lead with around a minute left when the ball was pushed ahead to Norman Powell, who went up for a fast break layup. Smart made an incredible block on the play to help Boston maintain the lead.

When the Celtics needed it most, Marcus Smart came through with the block 🖐 pic.twitter.com/rpeKkgjRoS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2020

Smart showed why he is considered one of the best defenders in the league. After the game, Smart reminded everyone of that.

Marcus Smart while describing his game-saving block: “I'm first-team all defense for a reason.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 12, 2020

After the win, Smart kept that same energy up and took to Twitter to declare himself and the Celtics the new” Kings Of The North.”

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH! pic.twitter.com/zgz4Ptjip1 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 12, 2020

Next up for Smart and the Celtics will be Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That series will be must see TV.