After taking a social media beating, Skip Bayless tried to backpedal his Dak Prescott’s take.

During Friday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Bayless said he wanted to emphasize that what he said about Prescott pertained only to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s revelation that he suffered from depression related to the pandemic. Bayless also said he understands clinical depression is “very real” and said anyone suffering from it should seek help.

“What I’m told was misconstrued by many — the only Dak depression I addressed on yesterday’s show was from an interview he taped with Graham Bensinger,” Bayless said. “Dak said that depression happened soon after the pandemic hit, early in the quarantine. I said yesterday that if Dak needed help for pandemic depression, he should have sought counseling then.”

Prescott’s brother Jace shot himself back on April 24, which was early on in the coronavirus pandemic. However, Prescott said he had already been suffering from depression related to the pandemic before Jace committed suicide.

Bayless said Thursday that he has no sympathy for Prescott because he’s supposed to be the leader of an NFL team. Prescott and his brother Tad responded to Bayless and there was a hashtag #firebayless trending on social media as well.

It seems Bayless only is backpedaling now because the hashtag “FireBayless” was trending on social media. No word if any actions will be taken by Fox Sports. Prescott and the Cowboys open up their season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.