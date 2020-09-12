The heartbreaking killing of 26-year old Breonna Taylor, an African-American medical worker in Louisville, Ky has rocked the nation.

Her hard work and proud smile resonated with the world following her senseless killing. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove on March 13, 2020. Three plainclothes LMPD officers entered her apartment executing an expired no-knock search warrant. Heavy protests and public outrage for the officers to be arrested has still produced little results.



Louisville officials have banned the ‘Breonna Taylor law’ use of no-knock warrants, which allow the police to forcibly enter people’s homes to search them without warning. In June, the LMPD fired one of the officers involved in the shooting—but still no arrests.

Ms. Taylor’s family has pleaded for justice, pushing for criminal charges against the officers. Her case has drawn national attention from celebrities and athletes, who have participated in social media hashtag campaigns and dedicated their seasons to keeping a spotlight on her case even as other instances of police brutality spark protests.Breonna Taylor’s family remembers her and speaks on the case that we will not give up on.Arrests the officers that killed Breonna Taylor.The end.