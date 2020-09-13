It’s been a while since we’ve seen Boosie on Instagram. Back in August, his page was disabled due to repeatedly violating policies. Now, the Baton Rouge emcee is back.

Boosie took to Twitter to announce the return of his IG page. “THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig I’m baaaaaccckkk,” Boosie tweeted.

THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig I’m baaaaaccckkk — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 11, 2020

Boosie has been notorious for his raunchy and explicit Instagram Lives ever since quarantine started. This caused Instagram to shut down his live streams. Boosie even used his IG to promote his “Boosie’s Baddies” campaign on OnlyFans. When his account was deactivated, he pleaded with Mark Zuckerberg to re-activate the account.

“This is how I feed my family,” he said in a video. “We ain’t making no show money Mark Zuckerburger, none of the rappers. I need my Instagram back! Mark, I need my Instagram back. Mark Zuckerburger. I told everybody, ‘Call Mark Zuckerburger. At him right now. Tell him call my sister. We need to talk.’ I need my Instagram! I got people’s money I gotta post.”

Boosie later learned that his account was deactivated due to their “sexual content.” Boosie vowed to clean up his IG.

Boosie even offered Zuckerberg $100,000 for his Instagram back. When the Facebook founder never got back to him, Boosie figured he might as well make another Insta.

You can follow Boosie’s new page here