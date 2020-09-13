Fans of Gabrielle Union’s hit movie Bring It On will be excited to hear that a sequel is “absolutely” happening.

Union recently sat down with James Cordon where she said that she and some of the original cast members were on a panel earlier in the week. When asked if there would be a sequel to Bring It On, the cast responded in unison.

Union said that cast got obsessed with Netflix’s new docuseries, Cheer, which focuses on five individual cheer teams and the history behind the sport. She said that watching the docuseries brought back a whole new love of cheerleading.

“It’s absolutely going to happen,” Union said. “I think it’s because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

While there is no official word of a sequel actually happening, hopefully some industry exec’s heard Union.