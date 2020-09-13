Rajon Rondo’s brother, William Rondo, was ejected from the Lakers/Rockets game yesterday after trash-talking Russell Westbrook.

After the Lakers secured their spot in the Western Conference Finals, Rajon Rondo said that his brother called Westbrook “trash” and gave him the “Damian Lillard” wave when Westbrook asked what he had just said. Apparently William got under Westbrook’s skin so much he was able to get a response from the Rockets star. Westbrook kept saying to William, “Who you talking to?”

William was then asked to leave and escorted out of the arena.

Advertisement

Security asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave the stands after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/5jG1hkInN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

After the game, Westbrook gave his version of what happened. “People at the game, you’re supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game. That’s the rules, especially when you have families and people here,” Westbrook said. “Apparently, I guess because [Rajon] Rondo was talking shit, [William] decided he wanted to hop in, too.”

"I guess 'cause Rondo was talking s—, he decided he wanted to hop in too."



—Russell Westbrook on his mid-game altercation with Rajon Rondo's brother pic.twitter.com/zp6LPloo6e — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2020

Rondo said that hopefully, his brother will not face disciplinary action from the league. William is in charge of the barbers, manicurists, and hair braiders in the bubble.

Westbrook only scored 10 points the entire game and got 4 rebounds. He started feuding with players during the final game when he realized defeat was imminent.