Alvin Kamara held out and now he is getting paid.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints have agreed to a five-year extension with Kamara added on to the end of his current deal. In total, it’s worth $75 million in new money with over $34 million guaranteed.

Alvin Kamara gets $34.333M in guarantees on his fat new extension. The #Saints weapon is expected to sign after the walk-through today. New Orleans gets it done. https://t.co/X4kY7BmOQe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

Before getting the new extension, Kamara was set to be a free agent after this season.

Advertisement

Kamara has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL after being selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kamara is one of only three players in NFL history to have at least 500 rushing and receiving yards in the first three seasons of a career.

In 2019, Kamara rushed for 797 yards and 5 touchdowns. He caught 81 passes for 533 yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

Kamara didn’t cause too much of a distraction and remained quiet after making a trade request last month. Now that all behind him, expect Kamara to be focused and ready for week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.