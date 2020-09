DaBaby Says “F**k Y’all” To The Trump Campaign

In a recent IG post, DaBaby made it very clear about his political position; F**k Donald Trump.

When the Trump Campaign sent the Blame It On Baby rapper a text about joining their movement, the North Carolina slang spitter replied with a common, but funny response to their request.

