Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle were the latest legends to go head-to-head on the popular Instagram live Verzuz TV series.

During the three-hour showdown, the vocal powerhouses ran through their chart-topping, timeless hits, and shared behind-the-scenes stories about a few records. But the most enjoyable part of the live stream were the women singing along to the songs because they’re from an era when singers used to actually sing without autotune, and it’s almost impossible not to sing your own song.

They reminisced, shared laughs, harmonized with each other (and their younger selves), and encouraged hundreds of thousands of viewers to vote.

One highlight of the night was when Dionne Warwick joined the live stream and sung “That’s What Friends Are For” before joining Knight and LaBelle to sing “Superwoman.”

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle was an epic follow-up to Monica and Brandy’s historic face-off.

Verzuz TV has grown exponentially since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched the series in March. We’ve come a long way from faulty connections and drunk shouting from respective screens.

Who do you think should appear on the next Verzuz?