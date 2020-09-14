After a highly publicized gay tryst in a Miami Beach hotel room thst left him Gillum facing legal consequences, Andrew Gillum has been subjected to rumors about his sexuality.

In an interview with the talk show host Tamron Hall that aired Monday, his first since that early morning six months ago, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor clarified that part of his private life.

“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum said. “And that is something that I have never shared publicly before.”

Advertisement

After police found a hotel room of gay men, crystal meth and an overdosed man on Marrch 13, rumors about what Gillum was doing in the room with those two men began immediately.

“I would say the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever, with,” Gillum said.

In the latest interview the Florida politician said, “I felt like the love that I have between my wife and I, my family, but most important, the authenticity that I try to lead with, was all into question at this point,” Gillum said. “And not even into question. Something else had been assumed by that.”