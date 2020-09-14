Autosport is white male-dominated so Lewis Hamilton’s success in the sport is historic for a number of reasons. Many athletes have been using their platform to honor the Black lives that were taken by the hands of local authorities and Hamilton followed suit.

At the Grand Prix of Tuscany on Sunday, the racer wore a T-shirt that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor,” in the front with a picture of the slain 26-year-old in the back which read, “Say her name.”

But now TMZ Sports reports that the league is investigating Hamilton because he may have broken the sport’s rule not to make any political statements.

If it’s proven that he did break this rule, the repercussions are a fine.

It’s ironic that he’s being investigated now because Lewis Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt in the past. Maybe the statement was too bold on this one.