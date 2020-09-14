Nick Cannon is ready to squash his beef with Eminem.

The Wild N Out star recently hopped on Instagram live with Fat Joe. They started talking about Eminem, and Cannon said that he respects Eminem’s abilities as a rapper. “One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, ’cause like I said, I do respect his ability,” Cannon said.

Joe then jumped in and offered to facilitate the sit down between Nick and Eminem. That’s when Cannon said that he’s reached out Royce Da 5’9 to get that conversation going, but apparently no progress has been made.

“If you can do it, man. I’ve been trying to get…I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping,” Cannon said. “‘Cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation. While you at it, tell him to come…we’ll set up an exclusive Wild’n Out Detroit.”

Cannon and Em have been beefing for many years now. Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carrey had allegedly dated the Detroit MC for 6 months even though she denies that ever happened.

Last year, Em took aim at Cannon in the Fat Joe single “Lord Above” which featured Mary J. Blige. Cannon then took the offensive and dropped 3 diss tracks towards Em, including “The Invitation,” “Pray For Him” and “Cancelled: The Invitation.” The diss tracks were clowned by social media.