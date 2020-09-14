According to several confirmed reports, 35-year-old Sylvester Ofori, an Orlando-area pastor, shot and killed his estranged wife last week right outside of her job at the Navy Federal Credit Union.

27-year-old Barbara Tommey was shot in the head several times by Ofori right outside of the front door of the credit union. A family member of the victim said that he had threatened to kill Tommey just the day before her murder. Allegedly, the couple had been separated for three months before their impending divorce.

Ofori surrendered without incident and was arrested for first-degree murder with a firearm charge at his home.

