Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual in First Interview Since Being Found Unconscious in Hotel Room With Man Who Overdosed

Andrew Gillum made headlines after being found unconscious in a Miami hotel room with a man who reportedly overdosed on meth.

The sticky situation temporarily derailed his political career but he participated in his first-ever sit-down interview with Tamron Hall since the incident.

“You just asked the question. You put it out there whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is, I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum tells Hall.

During their hour-long conversation, the father of three admits that the public’s reaction resulted in him having suicidal thoughts.

“Everyone believes the absolute worst about that day. At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal,” Gillum said in the interview. “I literally got broken down to my most bare place, to the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live. Not because of what I had done but because of everything that was being said about me.”

He added saying that the most hurtful statement was that he was living a lie in his marriage. “What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family. That was the most hurtful to me. Because I believe we are all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we are entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated,” he said

Andrew Gillum unfortunately fell into depression after narrowly losing the 2018 governor’s race to current GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. He coped by drinking and even used to put whiskey in his morning coffee. But on the bright side, he became a household name in Democratic politics.