G Herbo is putting numbers on the board, his single “PTSD” featuring Chance the Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and the late Juice WRLD is now certified platinum.

The single is the very first platinum release from the Chicago rapper and boasts over 109 million Spotify streams and 24 million YouTube views on the static audio.

The song was recently performed on “PRESS PLAY” presented by The Recording Academy and broadcast across GRAMMY.com. The two were watched over by a photo of Juice WRLD.

Advertisement

You can see the performance below and salute to G Herbo.