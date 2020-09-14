At some point, John Wall was present in New York and representing a gang online. Sunday, the Washington Wizards point guard apologized for the video surfacing.

“First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret,” he wrote. “I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court.”

Do you think Wall needed to apologize for what he does in his free time? You can see the video and apology tweet below.

Advertisement

First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court. — John Wall (@JohnWall) September 13, 2020