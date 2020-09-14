Kelis welcomed her first daughter on Friday following an “intense” labor.”

She took to Instagram to announce that her bundle of joy is here. “Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA…but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby. And it was intense. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about,” she wrote.

The crooner added that she’s focused on getting her body back with just a strict diet and no working out. “So I had my baby a week ago and I had a girl by the way – so I’m very excited about that – it’s my first girl!… I wanted to bring you into my process. I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life… I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans…with just food. No exercise…”

Advertisement

Kelis detailed her weight goal. “When they weighed me in when I had the baby I was 236, big girl, from where I was, my baby girl was a big baby! So I’ve got about 60, 50 to 60 lbs left to lose to be able to get back into my high-waisted jeans.”

Her body is her only focus. The “Milkshake” singer wants to get her skin “tight and supple.”

“Next week I want to start with the self-care, getting my skin back and just everything back [until] it’s tight [and] supple that we want it to be always.”

Kelis is now a mother of three. She shares an 11-year-old son with Nas, Knight, and has a five-year-old with her current husband, Shepherd. Now the boys have a princess to protect. Congratulations are in order to Kelis and her family.