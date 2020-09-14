Paul Gasol and Kobe Bryant were extremely tight. Gasol and his wife might have given Bryant one of the greatest jesters anyone can offer.

Gasol and his wife Catherine welcomed a baby daughter this week. He shared the news on social media, along with what he called her “very meaningful name” in honor of Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter.

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020

Gasol’s post also included the hashtag #girldad, which was spread and trending all over social media following Bryant’s death in honoring his devotion to his four daughters.

Gasol and Bryant won two NBA championships together. The two remained close after Bryant retired from the game. Naming his daughter after Bryant’s is a testament to just how close they were.