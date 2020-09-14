R&B Singer Tweet Says Female Artists ‘Have to be Over-Sexualized in Order to Win’

R&B Singer Tweet Says Female Artists ‘Have to be Over-Sexualized in Order to Win’

Tweet made her splash in the early 2000s with her hit single, “Oops (Oh My).” Fresh off the heels of her latest single, “Neva Felt This Way,” the singer did an interview with Page Six and gave her take on the state of the music industry for female artists.

“I feel like female artists have to be over-sexualized in order to win in today’s music era,” she said, “Very over sexualized; very naked. All of those things which I’m not gonna do.”

Aside from the surge of raunchy music from female rappers like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls and more, Tweet’s perspective may derive from her experience at a recent photoshoot.

Advertisement

She said the stylist only “came with nothing but bustiers and leotards” for her to wear. “I was like, ‘No. Where did the clothing go?’,” she told the outlet.

What are your thoughts on her statement?