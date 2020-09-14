The Klutch Sports basketball roster has expanded, adding New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

“I wanted to lead my career,” Ball told ESPN. “Picking my own representation — just solely as my decision — was step one in that process. For me, it was an easy call, and it was the right time to make that call.”

Lonzo was previously represented by Creative Arts Agency and Roc Nation, the latter is the current home to both of his brothers LaMelo and Liangelo Ball.

Advertisement

Ball was criticized for his play in the NBA bubble but is now headed into an offseason workout that includes two-a-day sessions and weights, with the hopes to lead the team to the playoffs in the next season.

“Once we get in the playoffs, we take it one game at a time,” Ball said. “For myself, I think Most Improved Player is definitely something I can get next year.”