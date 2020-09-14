After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets find themselves without a head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mike D’Antoni has informed the Rockets that he will not return next season and plans to become a free agent.

ESPN Sources: Houston coach Mike D’Antoni is informing the franchise’s ownership today that he’s becoming a free agent and won’t return to the Rockets next season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2020

D’Antoni, who joined the Rockets in 2016, led the organization to a 217-101 (.682) record over four seasons and won at least one playoff series in each of those four years, earning Coach of the Year honors in 2017.

The announcement of D’Antoni’s departure is the first domino to fall, in what should be a dynamic offseason for the Rockets. With a roster strapped with contracts, it will be hard for the Rockets to make roster moves, so hiring a new head coach will be priority number one.

One early candidate for the Rockets is ESPN announcer Jeff Van Gundy, who use to coach the Rockets back in the early 2000s.