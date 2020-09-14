The two best words in sports are always and will forever be game seven. That’s what is ahead for us on Tuesday as the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will battle to bounce one another from the NBA bubble. This comes after a second shocking collapse from the Kawi Leonard clips that could send the franchise to its first-ever Conference Finals.

With a noon tip-off Leonard, Paul George, and Los Angeles’s other team were attempting to force the Nuggets back home, but Nikola Jokic had another idea. Down 19, the Nuggets battled back to blow out the Clippers 111-98.

“That’s the nature of our team,” guard Jamal Murray said to ESPN. “We can have a bad half and we can come back just as quick.”

“Nikola is a guy that never gets rattled. He never looks desperate,” Malone said. “There’s no, ‘OK, he looks like he’s losing his poise’ and now everybody else does. He’s just a picture of calmness, of steadiness, and then he puts the team on his back and makes some of the plays he makes.”

Jokic was quick to let it be known that the Nuggets are not under any pressure. “I think the whole pressure is on them.”

While the Nuggets and Clippers are getting ready for another battle, the Los Angeles Lakers are lying in wait after dispatching James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a blow out on Saturday night.