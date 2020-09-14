The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Mansion Is Listed On Airbnb For a Limited Time

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air franchise is going all out for its 30th anniversary. From merch to a reunion special, Fresh Prince fans are in store for an extraordinary celebration of three decades. The hit sitcom’s original cast (minus Uncle Phil, rest in peace James Avery) recently linked up for a selfie on the iconic set. The special is set to air on HBO Max, around Thanksgiving. Will Smith shared the post on IG.

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since the @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! SO we’re doin’ something for y’all…. a for real Banks Family Reunion is coming’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James.”

Will Smith took to his social media with Jazzy Jeff for another huge announcement to commemorate 30 years. The “I Am Legend” actor has teamed up with Airbnb to give an experience of a lifetime. If you are an Los Angeles county resident, you can get a chance to rent out the Bel-Air mansion and live like the Banks family.

YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th”

The experience is $30 per night for five night only. The mansion is decked with vintage pictures, art work, Will’s famous Bel-Air Academy jersey, multiple Jordan 5 color ways and more. Check out the airbnb listing below.