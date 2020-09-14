The decision to end the long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, came to a surprise to many but here’s the real tea as to why the show ended after a successful, decade-long run.

Kris Jenner reportedly pulled the plug on the show after Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threatened to quit, according to Page Six.

“The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now,” the source claimed. “Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on. He’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.”

Kylie on the other hand feels like she’s financially secure through her various business ventures, and is no longer willing to sacrifice her privacy for a check. “Kylie is making billions of dollars through her makeup line and product endorsements,” the source added. “She doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight. Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family, now she is free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour.”

This is presumably music to Kourtney Kardashian’s ears who always prioritized motherhood over being a reality star, and quit the show in March. The older sister called the filming environment “toxic.”

The only people who are reportedly upset about the cancellation are Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, for very obvious reasons.