Chadwick Boseman Was Reportedly Laid to Rest in Hometown a Week After Passing

Chadwick Boseman has been laid to rest peacefully.

E! News reportedly obtained the late actor’s death certificate and he was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., which is only a few miles from his hometown, Anderson.

Boseman was buried on September 3rd, 6 days after he lost his battle to colon cancer.

The certificate says he died in his Los Angeles home and the immediate cause of death was organ failure due to the cancer.

The certificate also reveals that he underwent colectomy surgery in 2016 then did a laparoscopic surgery in March 2020 to remove the cancer which began spreading.

Three days after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death, his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, and loved ones including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke gathered for a private service, which was the same day he was buried.

Boseman silently battled colon cancer for the past four years and his family said he was “diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” in an official statement.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” their message concluded.