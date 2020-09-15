The premiere of Dancing With The Stars has officially aired last night, showing some of our celebrity favorites such as Skai Jackson, Nelly, Jeannie Mai, Vernon Davis, and… Carole Baskin.

As most celebrities reflected on their performance, Jeannie Mai, fiance of Young Jeezy, took the time to reflect on her experience on the upbeat show.

“Thank u Jesus,” she begins as she posted a clip of her routine to Instagram. “Today was a dream come true. All I was thankful to accomplish was to learn ONE dance. I knew NONE of these moves, and yet tonight I became a ‘Jeannie Necklace’ for my partner @brandonarmstrong.”

She continued her heartfelt message to her dance partner who wore matching lime green two-piece sets with the talk show host. “Brandon, THANK YOU for the tough love. And to all watching, I pray our song made you smile tonight!!”

Maybe Jeannie can use some of the new moves she learns at her wedding reception with her future husband. Tune in to Dancing With The Stars to see if Jeannie will make the cut!