Actor John Boyega has ended his relationship with Jo Malone after being replaced in an advertisement in China.

Boyega had created the short film himself and was replaced by a Chinese actor when the advertisement aired in China. Boyega said that the decision to replace him was “wrong” in a Twitter thread where he announced his resignation.

I have decided to step down as Jo Malone's global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 14, 2020

Boyega goes on to say that Jo Malone took the concept from the short film he made. The short film celebrated his “personal story – showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.”

Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story– showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 14, 2020

He added that he knows brands use a variety of different global ambassadors. But “dismissively” trading one person’s culture for another culture is something he cannot get with.

While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 14, 2020

He concluded his thread saying “It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people.”