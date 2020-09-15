Actor John Boyega has ended his relationship with Jo Malone after being replaced in an advertisement in China.
Boyega had created the short film himself and was replaced by a Chinese actor when the advertisement aired in China. Boyega said that the decision to replace him was “wrong” in a Twitter thread where he announced his resignation.
Boyega goes on to say that Jo Malone took the concept from the short film he made. The short film celebrated his “personal story – showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.”
He added that he knows brands use a variety of different global ambassadors. But “dismissively” trading one person’s culture for another culture is something he cannot get with.
He concluded his thread saying “It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people.”