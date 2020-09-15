It’s been relatively quiet for Kanye West on Twitter lately. But the presidential candidate is back and taking aim at Drake, of course, but also J. Cole, Sony Music, and Universal.
Kanye hit the timeline and ruffled it up by revealing that he will not be releasing music until he is free with his contracts with Sony and Universal. That would lead to a lengthier tweet storm about how Black billionaires are represented and revealing obtaining his Masters could cost over $300 million. He would then share texts online of his journey to locate officials in the office of both music giants.
Then Kanye, or as he refers to himself, “the new Moses,” turned toward his fellow rappers.
“I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” he wrote.
Why Drake? Well, obviously. But why J. Cole? Maybe he feels away about “Middle Child“?
See the tweets below.