It’s been relatively quiet for Kanye West on Twitter lately. But the presidential candidate is back and taking aim at Drake, of course, but also J. Cole, Sony Music, and Universal.

Kanye hit the timeline and ruffled it up by revealing that he will not be releasing music until he is free with his contracts with Sony and Universal. That would lead to a lengthier tweet storm about how Black billionaires are represented and revealing obtaining his Masters could cost over $300 million. He would then share texts online of his journey to locate officials in the office of both music giants.

Then Kanye, or as he refers to himself, “the new Moses,” turned toward his fellow rappers.

“I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” he wrote.

Why Drake? Well, obviously. But why J. Cole? Maybe he feels away about “Middle Child“?

See the tweets below.

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

My kids gonna own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

When you google us we gotta smile for the camera pic.twitter.com/8Hwks7nLfn — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020