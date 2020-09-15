Yesterday, local L.A. radio show The John Philips Show, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged living NBA legend LeBron James to match the reward money for the arrest of the person wanted for the shooting that left two L.A. County deputies injured.

Villanueva said the reward was up to $175K and challenged James to up the ante to $350K.

“This challenge is to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,” Villanueva said. “I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.”

Villanueva ended with, “Let’s see what he does. I’ll be very curious to see what his response is, if any.”

James has been very vocal about the deaths at the hands of the police, specifically in the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and most recently, in the shooting case of Jacob Blake.