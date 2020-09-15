Things seem to be getting a little hot In Chicago after rappers, King Von and Famous Dex had a little back and forth on the internet that resulted in Dex calling the “Crazy Story” rapper out for a boxing match.

Fans are down to see the match, but Von didn’t seem too interested after posted a little reminder on Twitter for Famous Dex fans. “And I hit hard as hell. I’m jus throwing this tweet out there. Carry on,” Von penned.

Well, besides King Von, another Chicago rapper by the name of “Lil Reese” seems to also have an issue with Famous Dex after naming the “Pick it Up” rapper a crackhead.

Advertisement

It didn’t stop there, Lil Reese took to his Twitter to get the rest off of his chest. “This coke head crack head a** n*gga must be gettin paid from 69,” he begin.

A fan wrote Lil Reese saying, “I thought you and Dex were cool.” Well, that fan thought wrong because Reese responded, “Never was cool wit him he just a scary-a** opp I been shooting at his block since a jit all now he come around tryna be cool so we let him around but he kno a f*ckin crack head.”

The tensions in Chicago are rising. Maybe Famous Dex may have to re-think his boxing opponent.