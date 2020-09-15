

Lovecraft Country breakout star Jonathan Majors is reportedly heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he may be playing one of the most iconic Marvel villains ever.

Deadline reports Majors has signed on to play a major villain character in the third Ant-Man movie. According to Deadline’s source, that villain may be none other than Kang the Conqueror.

In the comics, Kang was a time-traveling villain who used his intelligence and futuristic weaponry to conquer Earth and other planets in the 31st century. But when he realizes his Earth is dying, he travels back to the 20th century to rule a healthier version of the planet.

Since Avengers: Endgame had to do a lot with time travel, introducing Kang makes sense for the next phase of Marvel movies.

If Marvel is looking for the next Thanos level villain, Kang is it. Majors just landed himself a huge role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.