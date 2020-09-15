It seems like some people’s number one goal is to drag Megan Thee Stallion’s name through the mud. But the joke is on them because she won’t let them.

A mug shot of Megan was leaked back in February. It stemmed from an arrest in 2015 after she got into an altercation with someone at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX. However, not much was known about the incident.

Recently, Megan’s ex-boyfriend, Karim York, came forward with allegations that one of his exes was abusive to him. He did not tell who it was which led many people to believe Megan abused him. The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram yesterday to clear her name of the abuse rumors.

“So, I just saw some bullshit,” Megan says. “Talking about … and I know who it is and they antagonize me every day online. They pick with me every got damn day. They always making up stories about me and now I feel like I really have to start doing something about it ‘cause you bitches are really crazy.”

Meg then plays an audio clip of a phone conversation she and York had where he says he is going to “clean it up”, and that the social media post going around is about another woman.

“I’ma clean it up, but you not gon‘ talk to me after this though,” he says. “That’s what I’m saying …What I’m tryna say to you is, you don’t care about it. You don’t care, but I’ma clean it up. I’ma have to go through what I had to go through after this…I’ma clean yo name up, bro.”

She also addresses allegations that she was on drugs the day she went to jail for allegedly abusing York. “Somebody sent me a screenshot saying that you said I was on Xans the day, I went to jail and you said I beat yo ass and I’m always beating yo ass,” to which York replies, “First of all, I am not talking about you.” She then adds “He’s not talking about me. He is in an argument with some other bitch.”