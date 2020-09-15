Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, Good Times, is being turned into an animated series and it will live on Netflix.

The 98-year-old’s Act III Productions is joining forces with Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, and Seth McFarlane’s, Fuzzy Door, to produce the series.

Carl Jones will serve as the show’s creator, show runner, and executive producer. He has animated writing credits for The Boondocks and Black Dynamite.

It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry. We are excited to carry on the original legacy of ‘Good Times’ — but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier,” Jones said.

“Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” Curry and Unanimous Media co-founder and chief creative officer, Erick Peyton, said in a joint statement. “‘Good Times’ strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”