Ray J and Princess Love are back at step one months after reconciling.

Princess filed for divorce in May then the couple agreed to work it out following a televised conversation on the Zeus Network.

Now it looks like the mogul is ready to throw in the towel himself.

Their relationship has been on the rocks ever since Ray J allegedly left her stranded in Las Vegas and left her to travel back to Los Angeles alone.

They’ve had their issues in the past, but fans were concerned about their relationship when Page Six reported that he was quarantining by himself in a hotel. Ray J claimed Princess ordered him to self-quarantine before reuniting with their children at the time, but she filed for divorce shortly after.

Ray recorded a new recorded titled “Hurt You” to apologize for all the things that he put his soon-to-be-ex-wife and mother of his two children through.

They’ve been married for four years. Do you think their relationship is going to survive a fifth one?