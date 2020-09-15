Sorry Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the New York Mets have a new owner.

As first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has reached a deal with the Wilpon family to purchase the Mets. The only step remaining would be to get the approval of 23 of MLB’s 30 owners.

Steve Cohen is in agreement to buy the Mets. Announcement could come soon. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2020

Sterling Partners sign agreement with Steve Cohen. #Mets pic.twitter.com/ogzUcLFkeQ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 14, 2020

Cohen has an estimated net worth more than $14 billion, per Forbes. This will be his first foray into the world of professional sports. Cohen grew up in New York, attending John L. Miller Great Neck High School. A life long New York now gets to live out a dream all New Yorkers would love to do.

Lopez and Rodriguez will probably not be fans of this move, considering they been attempting to purchase the Mets a few times.

Once Cohen takes over, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with the front office this coming offseason.