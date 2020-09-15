It’s no doubt Verzuz has been the real MVP of quarantine. Millions of people have tuned in week after week to see their favorite artists showcase their discographies. Now, Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are trying to find more artists to go head to head.
While discussing potential matchups for Missy Elliott, Swizz threw some shade at the legendary Janet Jackson, saying that she doesn’t have the versatility to go against Missy Elliot.
“Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet,” Swizz said. Missy was in the comments while Timbo and Swizz talked. She said that Janet’s vault is too big, to which Swizz replied “I don’t think so. I don’t agree with that.”
Swizz had social media heated because of his comments towards Janet.
Instead of folding under pressure, Swizz said doubled down on his comments, saying “LETS BE CLEAR. I don’t think Missy & Janet is a good match up at all! Much love to Janet she’s ICON but I just didn’t feel that was a good match up. Janet got hits on hits but she should have a better person to celebrate with that’s all. Blessings….”