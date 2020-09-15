It’s no doubt Verzuz has been the real MVP of quarantine. Millions of people have tuned in week after week to see their favorite artists showcase their discographies. Now, Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are trying to find more artists to go head to head.

While discussing potential matchups for Missy Elliott, Swizz threw some shade at the legendary Janet Jackson, saying that she doesn’t have the versatility to go against Missy Elliot.

“Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet,” Swizz said. Missy was in the comments while Timbo and Swizz talked. She said that Janet’s vault is too big, to which Swizz replied “I don’t think so. I don’t agree with that.”

Swizz Beatz saying that Janet Jackson doesn’t have the vault to do a #verzuz against Missy. Why say this shit on live?



Janet has #1 hits across THREE different decades. 27 top 10 hits on the BB Hot 100: 10 #1s and 16 #1s on the R&B Charts.



7 #1 albums across FOUR DECADES. pic.twitter.com/qmEZpbukp3 — Maya Boochielou (@stawpfeenin) September 14, 2020

Swizz had social media heated because of his comments towards Janet.

So, in inclusion fuck Swizz Beatz. Fuck his weak ass drums. Fuck his trash ass beatz that sound like someone poured a box of children's instruments down a winding staircase & recorded it. — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) September 15, 2020

Swizz Cheese Beatz needs to stop discrediting Janet Jackson…..this is the second time, he has tried to discredit her on IG live. He needs to stop discrediting Janet & focus on his family & his other child (with that UK British singer)!!

Y'all not finna disrespect Janet!! — 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮🦋❖ (@blissfullrenee) September 14, 2020

Swizz Beatz coming online with his Janet and Missy opinion pic.twitter.com/MV4OQE1dxL — 🗿 (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 15, 2020

Instead of folding under pressure, Swizz said doubled down on his comments, saying “LETS BE CLEAR. I don’t think Missy & Janet is a good match up at all! Much love to Janet she’s ICON but I just didn’t feel that was a good match up. Janet got hits on hits but she should have a better person to celebrate with that’s all. Blessings….”