The city of Louisville reached a settlement in Breonna Taylor’s wrongful death lawsuit and the “substantial” financial terms and policing reforms are expected to be announced soon.

The Louisville government will give Taylor’s family millions and implement new rules for law enforcement including getting all search warrants approved by a judge.

That sounds cool and all but it all sounds like the prerequisites to let her killers walk free.

As we all should know by now, Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was killed in March in her sleep while a group of thugs, I mean police officers, intruded into her home without knocking and while wearing regular clothes.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron claimed the investigation was still ongoing but recent reports suggest that authorities are just trying to save themselves.

Breonna’s ex-boyfriend says the cops want him to name his late-ex-girlfriend as a culprit in a drug ring operation which he refused to do.

Later reports refuted initial claims that the officers who fired the deadly shots weren’t wearing body cams, it was discovered that at least one of them had a camera.

While the settlement money will be appreciated and life-changing, we asked for justice.