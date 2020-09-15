Tyrese Opens Up About His Experience With Colorism: ‘I Have Never Heard Compliments Throughout My Childhood’

Tyrese spoke candidly about how colorism impacted his self-esteem as a child during an interview on TV One’s Uncensored.

Like most dark-skinned people, Tyrese was called a slew of names to make fun of the color of his skin.

“I had never felt a piece of handsome, I had never felt a piece of being cute. I have never heard compliments throughout my childhood. I never got any attention from the ladies,” he admitted.

“I caught every joke in the dark skin community ever. I was Black, burnt, tarp. I was all teeth and eyes. I was ‘blurple’, black and purple. I just never felt attractive, ever.”

The “Sweet Lady” singer credits his success as a singer and actor for the confidence boost.

“After I had that moment, it did more for my confidence than you could ever imagine because it was a high that I would hope to experience for the rest of my life,” the Fast And Furious actor said.

This season of Uncensored kicked off with Tyrese on Sunday, September 13th. Eve, Jenifer Lewis, Omari Hardwick, Debbie Allen, and more are all set to appear this season.