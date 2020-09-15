Monday night (Sept. 14), Chance the Rapper gave a special performance that was filmed at the Ralph Laure flagship store in Chicago. The performance continues to the partnership between the rapper and the iconic brand over the years.

“Music and fashion to me have always been interlinked. Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life,” said Chance the Rapper. “This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to.”

The partnership extends back to 2016 when Chano wore a RRL shirt for the cover of his critically-acclaimed mixtape, Coloring Book, and in September 2018 when he attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary Fashion Show.

