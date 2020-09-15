In an exclusive interview with journalist Landon Buford, former Tory Lanez bodyguard Zyir Foreverumbrella speaks on what he knows about Lanez’ character before delving into the shooting incident with Houston rapstress Megan Thee Stallion.

In the almost hour-long interview, Zyir gave a detailed backstory of his relationship with the Toronto-born rapper, saying, “Tory never reacted like how the media is portraying him to act. I’ve never seen him do that. I’ve never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I’ve never seen that. Now a n**ga? Yes. ….. I have never ever seen Tory scream at a female. Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I’ve never seen him get mad or violent.”

As reported, Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wounds to her feet after Lanez allegedly shot her after a heated argument following a night of partying with Kylie Jenner and Lanez back in July. Lanez has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, but no charges have been filed in the shooting.

