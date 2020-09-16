On Tuesday afternoon, the world was rocked by the breaking news of Cardi B filing for divorce from Offset. A new report states the decision is attached to a lack of trust Cardi has for Offset.



A source spoke to E! News about the matter, revealing that this result has been brewing for two years.



“Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again,” the source said. “He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file.”

The source added Cardi “wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there.”