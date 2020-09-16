We were all just minding our business on a Tuesday afternoon in the middle of the pandemic when Cardi B made headlines for filing for divorce from Offset.

But the most eyebrow raising part of the court documents was the Bronx rapper’s request for legal and primary custody as well as child support. TMZ reports that she’s in contact with her lawyers to amend the filing to reflect her desire for joint custody and no child support.

The couple’s past is tainted by infidelity, but the “Money” rapper always praises the father of four for handling his daddy duties. Plus, she has her own coins.

Cardi B or Offset haven’t publicly commented on the divorce but the day before the Atlanta rapper posted a picture on Instagram expressing that he missed his grandmother.

Many relationships were tested during the pandemic and quarantine. Hopefully, they can come to a peaceful solution that’s beneficial for both of them.