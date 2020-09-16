Sometimes, people decide to come together and move as a unit to achieve a goal. And that’s exactly what a group of 19 African American families is doing in rural Georgia.

The collective of families recently bought a 97-acre tract of land, which they plan to use to create a city that will serve as a “safe space” for black families.

The planned black cooperative town is the brainchild of real estate agent Ashley Scott and her friend, Renee Walters, an investor, and entrepreneur. The town will be known as “Freedom” and is slated to be built on land purchases in August that sits just east of Macon, Georgia in Wilkinson County.

“We figured we could try to fix a broken system or we could start fresh. This is how we build our new Black Wall Streets. We can do this. We can have Wakanda. We just have to build it for ourselves,” Scott said.

The two women are currently holding fundraisers to pay for the initiative, described as a black-owned, woman-owned, family-owned, veteran-managed, limited liability company’.

Scott told CNN “It’s impossible to have anything exclusively black because our families are integrated. We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don’t intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro-Black in every way.”

This will for sure be something to watch and keep track of moving forward. But for now, clap for these Queens.