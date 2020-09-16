Share:

Producer Hit-Boy has a countless number of hits under his belt and even some Grammy’s. He has also been working with Kanye for a number of years, even being signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. Hit-Boy recently took to Instagram to share his support for West’s crusade to reform the music industry and shared that Kanye stopped picking hit beats because he worked with Beyonce.

“I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé,” Hit-Boy said. “This is after I produced niggas in paris, clique, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them.”

I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé. this is after I produced niggas in paris , clique, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them. This tweet is something I can agree with though. @umpg has held me in what the last 3 lawyers Ive hired have referred to as the “worst publishing contact they’ve ever seen” since I was 19 years old. Im 33 now and have multiple Grammys, produced a lot of your favorite artists biggest songs on top of turning in over 450+ records since I first signed and @umpg still doesnt have it in them to simply be fair. If they’re doing this to me with all I’ve accomplished through hard work I can only imagine the kids who don’t have big placements/ proper guidance. If I have to be the one to get blackballed for telling the truth and trying to set the next generation free then so be it. Btw I produced 10+ joints on the CURRENT number one album in the country D2. @umpg @polowdadon @jodyagerson @iamwalterjones and the company who’s helping me on the management side @rocnation let’s fix this. Slave deals are still very real /rampant in 2020. @universalmusicgroup

The Grammy Award-winning producer then went on to say that Universal Music Publishing Group has held him in what three lawyers have called the “worst publishing contract they’ve ever seen.” He then said that if they’re doing this to him, just think of what these labels are doing to smaller artists that are new in the game.

West then took to Twitter to thank Hit-Boy for his support and explain the Beyoncé situation. West says that he had no problem that Hit-Boy worked with Beyoncé. He had a problem with not knowing that he was working with Beyoncé even though Hit-Boy was signed to G.O.O.D.