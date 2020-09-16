Producer Hit-Boy has a countless number of hits under his belt and even some Grammy’s. He has also been working with Kanye for a number of years, even being signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. Hit-Boy recently took to Instagram to share his support for West’s crusade to reform the music industry and shared that Kanye stopped picking hit beats because he worked with Beyonce.

“I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé,” Hit-Boy said. “This is after I produced niggas in paris, clique, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them.”

The Grammy Award-winning producer then went on to say that Universal Music Publishing Group has held him in what three lawyers have called the “worst publishing contract they’ve ever seen.” He then said that if they’re doing this to him, just think of what these labels are doing to smaller artists that are new in the game.

West then took to Twitter to thank Hit-Boy for his support and explain the Beyoncé situation. West says that he had no problem that Hit-Boy worked with Beyoncé. He had a problem with not knowing that he was working with Beyoncé even though Hit-Boy was signed to G.O.O.D.