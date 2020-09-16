So the Los Angeles Clippers have choked away a 3-1 lead. The Denver Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 lead twice and now the Clippers are leaving the bubble.



If you remember back at the top of the bubble, Clippers Lou Williams was at Magic City with Jack Harlow leading to a suspension. Well, Harlow wants him to return now that he has some time on his hand.



“@TeamLou23 beat me there don’t meet me there,” Harlow wrote.



The wings are ready. We can only assume all the other fun of Magic City is waiting too.



Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and those Nuggets start on Friday.